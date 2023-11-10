Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School will host West Blocton High School on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT.

West Blocton vs. MCPS Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

Location: Montgomery, AL

Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Montgomery County Games This Week

Lanier High School at Benjamin Russell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

Location: Alexander City, AL

Conference: 6A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence Christian School at Trinity Presbyterian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

Location: Montgomery, AL

Conference: 3A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Opp High School at Saint James School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

Location: Montgomery, AL

Conference: 3A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Homewood High School at Pike Road High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

Location: Pike Road, AL

Conference: 6A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasant Valley High School at Pisgah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

Location: Pisgah, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Alabama Christian Academy at Houston Academy