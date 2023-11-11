According to our computer projection model, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs will take down the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats when the two teams play at Daytona Stadium on Saturday, November 11, which starts at 1:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Alabama A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Alabama A&M (-0.7) 49.8 Alabama A&M 26, Bethune-Cookman 25

Week 11 SWAC Predictions

Alabama A&M Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have put together a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this year.

Out of Bulldogs one games with a set total, all have hit the over.

Bethune-Cookman Betting Info (2022)

The Wildcats won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

Wildcats games hit the over seven out of 11 times last season.

Bulldogs vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Bethune-Cookman 18.3 27.6 27.3 15.7 13 34.6 Alabama A&M 31.3 27.7 42 20.5 22.7 30.3

