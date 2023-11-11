The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-7) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Daytona Stadium in a SWAC showdown.

On offense, Bethune-Cookman ranks 101st in the FCS with 18.3 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 70th in points allowed (361.2 points allowed per contest). Alabama A&M is posting 31.3 points per game on offense this season (26th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 27.7 points per game (72nd-ranked) on defense.

We will dig into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on HBCUGo.

Alabama A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: HBCUGo

HBCUGo City: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Daytona Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Alabama A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Key Statistics

Alabama A&M Bethune-Cookman 376.0 (47th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 238.9 (123rd) 275.8 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.2 (71st) 143.9 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 94.1 (120th) 232.1 (41st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.8 (112th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (79th) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (5th)

Alabama A&M Stats Leaders

Quincy Casey has put up 1,149 passing yards, or 143.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.7% of his passes and has collected nine touchdowns with three interceptions.

Donovan Eaglin has rushed for 509 yards on 102 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Ryan Morrow has racked up 78 carries and totaled 393 yards with six touchdowns.

Cameron Young leads his team with 411 receiving yards on 42 catches with three touchdowns.

Keenan Hambrick has caught 25 passes and compiled 386 receiving yards (42.9 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jacolby Hewitt's 26 receptions (on seven targets) have netted him 385 yards (42.8 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Bethune-Cookman Stats Leaders

Luke Sprague has racked up 544 yards (60.4 ypg) on 62-of-95 passing with four touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Jimmy Robinson III has 235 rushing yards on 66 carries with one touchdown.

Jaiden Bivens has racked up 129 yards on 36 carries.

Jaewan Boyd's team-leading 289 yards as a receiver have come on 25 catches (out of 28 targets) with two touchdowns.

Dacarri Allen-Johnson has put together a 263-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 30 passes on 32 targets.

Daveno Ellington has a total of 194 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 21 throws.

