The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-7) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Daytona Stadium in a SWAC showdown.
On offense, Bethune-Cookman ranks 101st in the FCS with 18.3 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 70th in points allowed (361.2 points allowed per contest). Alabama A&M is posting 31.3 points per game on offense this season (26th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 27.7 points per game (72nd-ranked) on defense.
We will dig into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on HBCUGo.
Alabama A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: HBCUGo
- City: Daytona Beach, Florida
- Venue: Daytona Stadium
Alabama A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Key Statistics
|Alabama A&M
|Bethune-Cookman
|376.0 (47th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|238.9 (123rd)
|275.8 (14th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|361.2 (71st)
|143.9 (62nd)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|94.1 (120th)
|232.1 (41st)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|144.8 (112th)
|1 (51st)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|2 (79th)
|1 (36th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|4 (5th)
Alabama A&M Stats Leaders
- Quincy Casey has put up 1,149 passing yards, or 143.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.7% of his passes and has collected nine touchdowns with three interceptions.
- Donovan Eaglin has rushed for 509 yards on 102 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.
- Ryan Morrow has racked up 78 carries and totaled 393 yards with six touchdowns.
- Cameron Young leads his team with 411 receiving yards on 42 catches with three touchdowns.
- Keenan Hambrick has caught 25 passes and compiled 386 receiving yards (42.9 per game) with two touchdowns.
- Jacolby Hewitt's 26 receptions (on seven targets) have netted him 385 yards (42.8 ypg) and four touchdowns.
Bethune-Cookman Stats Leaders
- Luke Sprague has racked up 544 yards (60.4 ypg) on 62-of-95 passing with four touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.
- Jimmy Robinson III has 235 rushing yards on 66 carries with one touchdown.
- Jaiden Bivens has racked up 129 yards on 36 carries.
- Jaewan Boyd's team-leading 289 yards as a receiver have come on 25 catches (out of 28 targets) with two touchdowns.
- Dacarri Allen-Johnson has put together a 263-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 30 passes on 32 targets.
- Daveno Ellington has a total of 194 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 21 throws.
