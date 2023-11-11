In one of the many compelling matchups on the college football schedule in Week 11, fans in Alabama should have tune in to see the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Kentucky Wildcats hit the field at Kroger Field.

College Football Games to Watch in Alabama on TV This Week

No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide at Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Kroger Field

Kroger Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Alabama (-10.5)

Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Daytona Stadium

Daytona Stadium TV Channel: HBCUGo

Troy Trojans at UL Monroe Warhawks

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

JPS Field at Malone Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Troy (-21.5)

Alabama State Hornets at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Rice-Totten Stadium

Rice-Totten Stadium TV Channel: Valley SN

Samford Bulldogs at Mercer Bears

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Five Star Stadium

Five Star Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

UAB Blazers at Navy Midshipmen

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: UAB (-2.5)

Auburn Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Arkansas (-2.5)

Arkansas State Red Wolves at South Alabama Jaguars

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Hancock Whitney Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: South Alabama (-13.5)

