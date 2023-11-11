The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) will face off against their SEC-rival, the Kentucky Wildcats (6-3) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kroger Field. The Crimson Tide are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 10.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 46.5 points.

Alabama vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Alabama vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Week 11 Odds

Alabama vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

Alabama has put together a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread twice when favored by 10.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Kentucky has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wildcats have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Alabama 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +700 Bet $100 to win $700 To Win the SEC +165 Bet $100 to win $165

