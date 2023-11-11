The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-6) take on a fellow SEC opponent when they host the Auburn Tigers (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, Arkansas ranks 66th in the FBS with 27.9 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 57th in points allowed (339.8 points allowed per contest). Auburn ranks 90th with 355.4 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 52nd with 357.6 total yards surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on SEC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Auburn vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Auburn vs. Arkansas Key Statistics

Auburn Arkansas 355.4 (96th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.3 (112th) 357.6 (47th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.8 (37th) 190.9 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122 (105th) 164.6 (119th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.3 (96th) 11 (42nd) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (42nd) 15 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (57th)

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has thrown for 1,269 yards (141 ypg) to lead Auburn, completing 63.9% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 337 yards (37.4 ypg) on 81 carries with two touchdowns.

Jarquez Hunter has run for 636 yards on 108 carries so far this year while scoring seven times on the ground.

Jay Fair has racked up 284 receiving yards on 28 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Rivaldo Fairweather has 27 receptions (on 36 targets) for a total of 277 yards (30.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Ja'Varrius Johnson's nine receptions (on 15 targets) have netted him 139 yards (15.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson has thrown for 1,802 yards, completing 65.2% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 292 yards (32.4 ypg) on 129 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

AJ Green has been handed the ball 52 times this year and racked up 286 yards (31.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Andrew Armstrong has hauled in 46 catches for 623 yards (69.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Luke Hasz has reeled in 16 passes while averaging 28.1 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Isaac TeSlaa's 25 catches have yielded 248 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Arkansas or Auburn gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.