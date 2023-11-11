The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-6) will face off against their SEC-rival, the Auburn Tigers (5-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Razorbacks favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 48 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arkansas vs. Auburn matchup.

Auburn vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network
  • City: Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arkansas Moneyline Auburn Moneyline
BetMGM Arkansas (-2.5) 48 -130 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Arkansas (-2.5) 48.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Auburn vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

  • Auburn has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.
  • The Tigers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
  • Arkansas has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Razorbacks have not covered the spread when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Auburn 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.