The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-6) will face off against their SEC-rival, the Auburn Tigers (5-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Razorbacks favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 48 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arkansas vs. Auburn matchup.

Auburn vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Channel: SEC Network

City: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Auburn vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arkansas Moneyline Auburn Moneyline BetMGM Arkansas (-2.5) 48 -130 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Arkansas (-2.5) 48.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Auburn vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Auburn has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.

The Tigers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Arkansas has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Razorbacks have not covered the spread when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Auburn 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

