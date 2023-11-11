In the game between the Washington State Cougars and California Golden Bears on Saturday, November 11 at 4:00 PM, our projection system expects the Cougars to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Cal vs. Washington State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Washington State (+2.5) Over (59.5) Washington State 32, Cal 31

Cal Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Golden Bears a 57.4% chance to win.

The Golden Bears' record against the spread is 3-5-0.

In games it has played as 2.5-point favorites or more, Cal has an ATS record of 1-1.

This year, six of the Golden Bears' eight games have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 59.5 points, 5.3 more than the average point total for Cal games this season.

Washington State Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cougars have a 47.6% chance to win.

So far this season, the Cougars have put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread.

Washington State has a 3-1 record against the spread this year when an underdog by 2.5 points or more.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Cougars' eight games with a set total.

The average over/under for Washington State games this year is 2.4 fewer points than the point total of 59.5 for this outing.

Golden Bears vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cal 30.8 36.8 30.8 30.8 30.8 44.3 Washington State 29.3 28.6 29.2 26.4 29.5 31.3

