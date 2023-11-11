The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-0) face the Utah Tech Trailblazers (0-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Jacksonville State vs. Utah Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Jacksonville State Stats Insights

Last season, the Gamecocks had a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% lower than the 46.1% of shots the Trailblazers' opponents hit.

Jacksonville State had a 9-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.1% from the field.

The Gamecocks were the 117th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Trailblazers finished 183rd.

Last year, the Gamecocks put up 69.9 points per game, only 3.4 fewer points than the 73.3 the Trailblazers gave up.

Jacksonville State had an 8-2 record last season when scoring more than 73.3 points.

Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Jacksonville State fared better when playing at home last year, putting up 72.8 points per game, compared to 65.6 per game on the road.

In 2022-23, the Gamecocks surrendered 63.8 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 75.2.

Jacksonville State drained 9.9 treys per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.7 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged on the road (8.2 threes per game, 36.4% three-point percentage).

Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule