The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-0) go up against the Utah Tech Trailblazers (0-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Jacksonville State vs. Utah Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville State vs. Utah Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Jacksonville State Moneyline Utah Tech Moneyline BetMGM Jacksonville State (-4.5) 144.5 -200 +165 FanDuel Jacksonville State (-4.5) 145.5 -215 +176

Jacksonville State vs. Utah Tech Betting Trends (2022-23)

Jacksonville State covered 13 times in 26 matchups with a spread last season.

The Gamecocks and their opponents combined to hit the over 13 out of 26 times last season.

Utah Tech won 10 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 10 times.

A total of 10 of the Trailblazers' games last season went over the point total.

