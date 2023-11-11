The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-0) and the Utah Tech Trailblazers (0-1) play in a game with no set line at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Jacksonville State vs. Utah Tech Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Venue: Pete Mathews Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Jacksonville State Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville State went 13-13-0 ATS last season.

Both Jacksonville State and Utah Tech covered the spread 50% of the time last season, resulting in a 13-13-0 ATS record for the Gamecocks and a 10-10-0 tally for the Trailblazers.

Jacksonville State vs. Utah Tech Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jacksonville State 69.9 145.5 70.3 143.6 137.7 Utah Tech 75.6 145.5 73.3 143.6 147.4

Additional Jacksonville State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Gamecocks put up just 3.4 fewer points per game (69.9) than the Trailblazers allowed (73.3).

When Jacksonville State totaled more than 73.3 points last season, it went 5-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Jacksonville State vs. Utah Tech Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jacksonville State 13-13-0 13-13-0 Utah Tech 10-10-0 10-10-0

Jacksonville State vs. Utah Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Jacksonville State Utah Tech 9-5 Home Record 9-5 3-12 Away Record 3-13 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 72.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 65.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.3 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

