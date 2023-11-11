Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mobile County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 2:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Mobile County, Alabama today? We have the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Williamson High School at St. Martin High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Ocean Springs, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Luke's Episcopal School at Vancleave High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Vancleave, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cottage Hill Christian Academy at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Theodore High School at Forrest County Agricultural High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Ocean Springs, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Faith Academy at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baker High School at Biloxi High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Ocean Springs, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
B.C. Rain High School at St. Martin High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Ocean Springs, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.