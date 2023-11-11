Saturday's contest between the Samford Bulldogs (1-0) and Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-0) matching up at Pete Hanna Center has a projected final score of 66-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Samford, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on November 11.

In their last game on Monday, the Bulldogs earned a 78-51 win over Auburn-Montgomery.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Samford vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Samford vs. Central Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Samford 66, Central Arkansas 56

Other SoCon Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Samford Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs had a -61 scoring differential last season, falling short by two points per game. They put up 65.6 points per game, 164th in college basketball, and allowed 67.6 per outing to rank 265th in college basketball.

With 64.9 points per game in SoCon matchups, Samford scored 0.7 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (65.6 PPG).

The Bulldogs averaged 72.5 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, they averaged 60.9 points per contest.

At home, Samford gave up 7.7 fewer points per game (63.4) than on the road (71.1).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.