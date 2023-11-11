South Alabama vs. Arkansas State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 11
In the contest between the South Alabama Jaguars and Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday, November 11 at 5:00 PM, our projection model expects the Jaguars to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
South Alabama vs. Arkansas State Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Toss Up
|Toss Up (55.5)
|South Alabama 35, Arkansas State 21
South Alabama Betting Info (2023)
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Jaguars an 84.6% chance to win.
- The Jaguars have covered the spread three times in nine games.
- South Alabama has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.
- Out of nine Jaguars games so far this season, five have hit the over.
- The over/under for this game is 55.5 points, 4.9 more than the average point total for South Alabama games this season.
Arkansas State Betting Info (2023)
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 20.0% chance of a victory for the Red Wolves.
- The Red Wolves' ATS record is 5-4-0 this year.
- Arkansas State has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 13.5 points or more this year (0-3).
- In the Red Wolves' nine games with a set total, four have hit the over (44.4%).
- The average point total for the Arkansas State this year is one point lower than this game's over/under.
Jaguars vs. Red Wolves 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|South Alabama
|30.9
|21.9
|35
|21.8
|27.6
|22
|Arkansas State
|24.6
|31.9
|26.4
|25
|22.3
|40.5
