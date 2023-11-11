The Buffalo Bulls (0-1) take on the South Alabama Jaguars (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Alumni Arena. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Alabama vs. Buffalo Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

South Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Jaguars shot 46.9% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Bulls allowed to opponents.
  • South Alabama went 13-4 when it shot higher than 45.4% from the field.
  • The Bulls ranked 35th in rebounding in college basketball, the Jaguars finished 270th.
  • Last year, the 70.9 points per game the Jaguars averaged were 6.8 fewer points than the Bulls gave up (77.7).
  • South Alabama had an 8-1 record last season when putting up more than 77.7 points.

South Alabama Home & Away Comparison

  • South Alabama scored 73.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 67.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.2 points per contest.
  • The Jaguars ceded 59.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 12.0 fewer points than they allowed away from home (71.1).
  • South Alabama drained 7.9 threes per game with a 35.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.4 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged in road games (7.5 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).

South Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Mobile L 83-74 Mitchell Center
11/11/2023 @ Buffalo - Alumni Arena
11/14/2023 @ Alabama - Coleman Coliseum
11/16/2023 Nicholls State - Mitchell Center

