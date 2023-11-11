The Buffalo Bulls (0-1) take on the South Alabama Jaguars (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Alumni Arena. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Alabama vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

TV: ESPN+

South Alabama Stats Insights

The Jaguars shot 46.9% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Bulls allowed to opponents.

South Alabama went 13-4 when it shot higher than 45.4% from the field.

The Bulls ranked 35th in rebounding in college basketball, the Jaguars finished 270th.

Last year, the 70.9 points per game the Jaguars averaged were 6.8 fewer points than the Bulls gave up (77.7).

South Alabama had an 8-1 record last season when putting up more than 77.7 points.

South Alabama Home & Away Comparison

South Alabama scored 73.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 67.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.2 points per contest.

The Jaguars ceded 59.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 12.0 fewer points than they allowed away from home (71.1).

South Alabama drained 7.9 threes per game with a 35.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.4 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged in road games (7.5 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).

South Alabama Upcoming Schedule