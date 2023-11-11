The South Alabama Jaguars (4-5) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in a Sun Belt showdown.

South Alabama is totaling 30.9 points per game on offense, which ranks them 43rd in the FBS. On defense, the defense ranks 41st, giving up 21.9 points per game. Arkansas State ranks 75th in total yards per game (379.1), but it has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking ninth-worst in the FBS with 441.1 total yards surrendered per contest.

South Alabama vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

South Alabama vs. Arkansas State Key Statistics

South Alabama Arkansas State 431.8 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.1 (83rd) 326.1 (24th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.1 (117th) 160.8 (65th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.9 (74th) 271 (35th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.2 (71st) 15 (95th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (22nd) 13 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (125th)

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has thrown for 2,156 yards (239.6 ypg) to lead South Alabama, completing 65.7% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, La'Damian Webb, has carried the ball 134 times for 727 yards (80.8 per game), scoring 14 times.

Kentrel Bullock has been handed the ball 76 times this year and racked up 380 yards (42.2 per game) with three touchdowns.

Caullin Lacy's 1,046 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 88 times and has registered 64 receptions and six touchdowns.

Jamaal Pritchett has caught 41 passes for 600 yards (66.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Lincoln Sefcik has a total of 165 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 17 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

Jaylen Raynor leads Arkansas State with 1,648 yards on 102-of-172 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 324 rushing yards (36.0 ypg) on 84 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Ja'Quez Cross has rushed for 470 yards on 83 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Zak Wallace has rushed for 435 yards on 103 carries with four touchdowns.

Courtney Jackson's 480 receiving yards (53.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 25 catches on 44 targets with six touchdowns.

Corey Rucker has 22 receptions (on 54 targets) for a total of 443 yards (49.2 yards per game) this year.

Jeff Foreman's 32 targets have resulted in 16 grabs for 334 yards and three touchdowns.

