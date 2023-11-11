South Alabama vs. Arkansas State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The South Alabama Jaguars (4-5) will square off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-4) in a matchup of Sun Belt teams on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Red Wolves are currently an underdog by 11.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 55.5 points.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the South Alabama vs. Arkansas State matchup.
South Alabama vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Mobile, Alabama
- Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Alabama vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Alabama Moneyline
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Alabama (-11.5)
|55.5
|-500
|+360
|FanDuel
|South Alabama (-11.5)
|55.5
|-465
|+350
South Alabama vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends
- South Alabama has put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Jaguars have been favored by 11.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Arkansas State has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Red Wolves have not covered the spread when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
