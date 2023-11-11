The South Alabama Jaguars (4-5) will square off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-4) in a matchup of Sun Belt teams on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Red Wolves are currently an underdog by 11.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 55.5 points.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the South Alabama vs. Arkansas State matchup.

South Alabama vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Alabama vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Alabama Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline BetMGM South Alabama (-11.5) 55.5 -500 +360 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel South Alabama (-11.5) 55.5 -465 +350 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

South Alabama vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends

South Alabama has put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have been favored by 11.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Arkansas State has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Red Wolves have not covered the spread when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.