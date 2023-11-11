The Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-4) are 13.5-point underdogs in a road Sun Belt matchup against the South Alabama Jaguars (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The total is 55.5 points for this matchup.

On offense, South Alabama ranks 39th in the FBS with 431.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 28th in total defense (326.1 yards allowed per contest). Arkansas State ranks 84th in points per game (24.6), but it has been less effective defensively, ranking 23rd-worst in the FBS with 31.9 points allowed per contest.

South Alabama vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Hancock Whitney Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

South Alabama vs Arkansas State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline South Alabama -13.5 -110 -110 55.5 -105 -115 -550 +400

South Alabama Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Jaguars' offense play poorly, ranking -7-worst in the FBS in total yards (465.7 total yards per game). They rank 32nd on defense (299.0 total yards surrendered per game).

Over the Jaguars' last three games, they rank 93rd in scoring offense (28.3 points per game) and 83rd in scoring defense (21.3 points per game allowed).

Looking at South Alabama's last three contests, it has generated 298.7 passing yards per game on offense (30th-ranked) and has given up 154.0 passing yards per game on defense (34th-ranked).

Although the Jaguars rank 11th-worst in run defense over the last three games (145.0 rushing yards allowed), they've been more successful offensively with 167.0 rushing yards per game (81st-ranked).

The Jaguars have covered the spread once, and are 1-2 overall, in their last three games.

In South Alabama's past three contests, it has hit the over once.

Week 11 Sun Belt Betting Trends

South Alabama Betting Records & Stats

South Alabama has posted a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have covered the spread once when favored by 13.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

South Alabama has hit the over in five of its nine games with a set total (55.6%).

South Alabama has a 2-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

South Alabama has played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Jaguars an 84.6% chance to win.

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has 2,156 passing yards for South Alabama, completing 65.7% of his passes and recording 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

La'Damian Webb has carried the ball 134 times for a team-high 727 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 14 times.

Kentrel Bullock has racked up 380 yards on 76 attempts, scoring three times.

Caullin Lacy's 1,046 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 88 times and has registered 64 catches and six touchdowns.

Jamaal Pritchett has caught 41 passes for 600 yards (66.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Lincoln Sefcik has a total of 165 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 17 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Brock Higdon has 3.0 sacks to pace the team, and also has 3.0 TFL and 13 tackles.

South Alabama's leading tackler, Quentin Wilfawn, has 45 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and three sacks this year.

Jaden Voisin has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 32 tackles and two passes defended.

