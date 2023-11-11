South Alabama vs. Buffalo November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Buffalo Bulls (0-1) will meet the South Alabama Jaguars (0-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
South Alabama vs. Buffalo Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
South Alabama Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Moore: 18.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kevin Samuel: 10.1 PTS, 9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Tyrell Jones: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Owen White: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Greg Parham: 9.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
Buffalo Top Players (2022-23)
- Curtis Jones: 15 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- LaQuill Hardnett: 11.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Zid Powell: 12.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Adams: 11.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Armoni Foster: 8.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
South Alabama vs. Buffalo Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Buffalo Rank
|Buffalo AVG
|South Alabama AVG
|South Alabama Rank
|45th
|77.5
|Points Scored
|70.9
|191st
|347th
|77.7
|Points Allowed
|65.2
|45th
|35th
|34.8
|Rebounds
|30.1
|270th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|5.9
|345th
|219th
|7
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|62nd
|14.7
|Assists
|11.4
|307th
|332nd
|13.9
|Turnovers
|9.2
|9th
