According to our computer projections, the Troy Trojans will beat the UL Monroe Warhawks when the two teams come together at JPS Field at Malone Stadium on Saturday, November 11, which kicks off at 2:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Troy vs. UL Monroe Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Troy (-21.5) Toss Up (45.5) Troy 38, UL Monroe 8

Week 11 Sun Belt Predictions

Troy Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Trojans' implied win probability is 95.2%.

Against the spread, the Trojans are 5-3-0 this season.

The Trojans have had one game (out of eight) go over the total this season.

The point total average for Troy games this season is 49.6, 4.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

UL Monroe Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Warhawks based on the moneyline is 9.1%.

The Warhawks have a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.

UL Monroe is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 21.5-point underdogs.

Four of the Warhawks' eight games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

The average point total for UL Monroe this season is 9.1 points higher than this game's over/under.

Trojans vs. Warhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Troy 27.2 16.1 30.8 16.6 22.8 15.5 UL Monroe 18.9 31.9 22.4 31.4 14.5 32.5

