The Troy Trojans (7-2) hit the road for a Sun Belt clash against the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-7) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium.

Troy ranks 71st in points scored this year (27.2 points per game), but has been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 11th-best in the FBS with 16.1 points allowed per game. UL Monroe's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, ceding 449.6 total yards per game, which ranks sixth-worst. Offensively, it ranks 102nd with 338.7 total yards per contest.

Troy vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

Troy vs. UL Monroe Key Statistics

Troy UL Monroe 437.0 (38th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338.7 (105th) 295.6 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 449.6 (123rd) 161.8 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.3 (78th) 275.2 (30th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.3 (108th) 14 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (80th) 16 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (10th)

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has 2,428 passing yards for Troy, completing 61.3% of his passes and recording 17 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Kimani Vidal has racked up 1,119 yards on 196 carries while finding paydirt seven times. He's also caught 12 passes for 144 yards (16.0 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Damien Taylor has carried the ball 50 times for 247 yards (27.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Jabre Barber's team-leading 622 yards as a receiver have come on 41 receptions (out of 69 targets) with three touchdowns.

Chris Lewis has caught 22 passes while averaging 59.3 yards per game and scoring seven touchdowns.

Deshon Stoudemire has compiled 33 receptions for 462 yards, an average of 51.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright has racked up 882 yards on 52.9% passing while recording eight touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also run for 249 yards with one score.

Hunter Smith has rushed 70 times for 417 yards, with three touchdowns.

Isaiah Woullard has racked up 397 yards (on 84 attempts) with one touchdown.

Tyrone Howell's 423 receiving yards (47.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has 40 receptions on 68 targets with six touchdowns.

Dariyan Wiley has put up a 340-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 19 passes on 41 targets.

Devaughn Mortimer's 15 catches (on 25 targets) have netted him 291 yards (32.3 ypg).

