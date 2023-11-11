The Troy Trojans (7-2) will face off against the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-7) in Sun Belt action on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The Warhawks are currently heavy, 21.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 45.5 points.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Troy vs. UL Monroe matchup in this article.

Troy vs. UL Monroe Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Monroe, Georgia
  • Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Troy vs. UL Monroe Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Troy Moneyline UL Monroe Moneyline
BetMGM Troy (-21.5) 45.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Troy (-21.5) 46.5 -2800 +1160 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Troy vs. UL Monroe Betting Trends

  • Troy has covered five times in eight chances against the spread this season.
  • UL Monroe has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Warhawks have not covered the spread when an underdog by 21.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.