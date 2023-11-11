Troy vs. UL Monroe: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Troy Trojans (7-2) will face off against the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-7) in Sun Belt action on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The Warhawks are currently heavy, 21.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 45.5 points.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Troy vs. UL Monroe matchup in this article.
Troy vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Monroe, Georgia
- Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Troy vs. UL Monroe Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Troy Moneyline
|UL Monroe Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Troy (-21.5)
|45.5
|-1600
|+900
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Troy (-21.5)
|46.5
|-2800
|+1160
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
- Michigan State vs Ohio State
- Washington State vs Cal
- Tulsa vs Tulane
- Eastern Michigan vs Toledo
- Ole Miss vs Georgia
- Michigan vs Penn State
- Miami (FL) vs Florida State
- Wyoming vs UNLV
- Georgia Tech vs Clemson
- Utah vs Washington
- North Texas vs SMU
- Ohio vs Buffalo
- USC vs Oregon
- Oklahoma State vs UCF
- Texas vs TCU
- Alabama vs Kentucky
- Iowa State vs BYU
- Minnesota vs Purdue
- Northwestern vs Wisconsin
- Mississippi State vs Texas A&M
- Virginia vs Louisville
- New Mexico vs Boise State
- Texas Tech vs Kansas
- Cincinnati vs Houston
- Tennessee vs Missouri
- West Virginia vs Oklahoma
Troy vs. UL Monroe Betting Trends
- Troy has covered five times in eight chances against the spread this season.
- UL Monroe has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Warhawks have not covered the spread when an underdog by 21.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.