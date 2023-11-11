The Troy Trojans (7-2) visit the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-7) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in a matchup between Sun Belt rivals at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. UL Monroe is a 21.5-point underdog. The game has a point total set at 45.5.

On the defensive side of the ball, Troy has been a top-25 unit, ranking 12th-best by allowing only 16.1 points per game. The offense ranks 71st (27.2 points per game). UL Monroe ranks 102nd in total yards per game (338.7), but it has been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking sixth-worst in the FBS with 449.6 total yards allowed per contest.

Troy vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

JPS Field at Malone Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Troy vs UL Monroe Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Troy -21.5 -110 -110 45.5 -110 -110 -2000 +1000

Troy Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Trojans rank -30-worst with 423 total yards per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 38th by surrendering 314.7 total yards per game over their last three contests.

From a defensive perspective, the Trojans have been top-25 over the last three games with 7.7 points allowed per game (second-best). They haven't fared as well on offense, with 26 points per game (16th-worst).

Looking at Troy's last three contests, it has generated 296.7 passing yards per game on offense (32nd-ranked) and has given up 169.7 passing yards per game on defense (57th-ranked).

It's been a rough three-game stretch for the Trojans, who rank -33-worst in rushing offense (126.3 rushing yards per game) and 11th-worst in rushing defense (145 rushing yards per game allowed) over their last three contests.

The Trojans have covered the spread in their last three contests, and went 3-0 overall.

Troy's past three games have not gone over the total.

Week 11 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Troy Betting Records & Stats

Troy has gone 5-3-0 ATS this season.

Out of Troy's eight games with a set total, one has hit the over (12.5%).

Troy has won 83.3% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (5-1).

Troy has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -2000 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Trojans have an implied win probability of 95.2%.

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has racked up 2,428 yards (269.8 ypg) on 168-of-274 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Kimani Vidal has racked up 1,119 yards on 196 carries while finding the end zone seven times. He's also caught 12 passes for 144 yards (16 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, Damien Taylor has carried the ball 50 times for 247 yards (27.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Jabre Barber's 622 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 69 times and has collected 41 receptions and three touchdowns.

Chris Lewis has grabbed 22 passes while averaging 59.3 yards per game and scoring seven touchdowns.

Deshon Stoudemire's 33 receptions have yielded 462 yards and one touchdown.

Javon Solomon has 5.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has four TFL and 24 tackles.

Jayden McDonald, Troy's leading tackler, has 50 tackles, six TFL, and one sack this year.

Reddy Steward has picked off a team-high four passes. He also has 27 tackles, three TFL, and four passes defended to his name.

