Looking to see how the three games with Patriot League teams played out in Week 11 of the college football slate?. Read below for the top performers and results from all of those games.

Holy Cross vs. Army | Lehigh vs. Colgate | Georgetown vs. Bucknell

Week 11 Patriot League Results

Army 17 Holy Cross 14

  • Pregame Favorite: Army (-11.5)
  • Pregame Total: 56.5

Army Leaders

  • Passing: Bryson Daily (4-for-6, 79 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Daily (19 ATT, 83 YDS)
  • Receiving: Casey Reynolds (1 TAR, 1 REC, 69 YDS)

Holy Cross Leaders

  • Passing: Matthew Sluka (16-for-23, 156 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Sluka (37 ATT, 171 YDS)
  • Receiving: Jalen Coker (10 TAR, 7 REC, 54 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

ArmyHoly Cross
269Total Yards395
79Passing Yards156
190Rushing Yards239
0Turnovers2

Colgate 37 Lehigh 21

Colgate Leaders

  • Passing: Jake Stearney (28-for-34, 360 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Chris Gee (8 ATT, 38 YDS)
  • Receiving: Treyvhon Saunders (8 TAR, 8 REC, 132 YDS, 1 TD)

Lehigh Leaders

  • Passing: Dante Perri (10-for-21, 146 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Luke Yoder (13 ATT, 76 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Connor Kennedy (7 TAR, 7 REC, 126 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

ColgateLehigh
485Total Yards341
360Passing Yards216
125Rushing Yards125
1Turnovers0

Georgetown 50 Bucknell 47

Georgetown Leaders

  • Passing: Tyler Knoop (27-for-38, 361 YDS, 4 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Naieem Kearney (11 ATT, 31 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Jimmy Kibble (8 TAR, 8 REC, 179 YDS, 2 TDs)

Bucknell Leaders

  • Passing: Ralph Rucker (20-for-41, 296 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Rushawn Baker (17 ATT, 97 YDS, 3 TDs)
  • Receiving: Christian Tait (4 TAR, 4 REC, 85 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

BucknellGeorgetown
432Total Yards422
296Passing Yards361
136Rushing Yards61
3Turnovers2

Next Week's Patriot League Games

Bucknell Bison at Marist Red Foxes

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Georgetown Hoyas at Holy Cross Crusaders

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Fitton Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Lafayette Leopards at Lehigh Mountain Hawks

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Murray H. Goodman Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Fordham Rams at Colgate Raiders

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

