The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-0) take the court against the Auburn Tigers (2-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 1

Auburn vs. Rutgers 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Tigers put up 7.1 fewer points per game last year (66.6) than the Scarlet Knights gave up to opponents (73.7).

When Auburn gave up fewer than 63.2 points last season, it went 10-3.

Last year, the 63.2 points per game the Scarlet Knights recorded were just 2.7 fewer points than the Tigers gave up (65.9).

Rutgers went 7-4 last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.

The Scarlet Knights shot 38.0% from the field last season, 14.0 percentage points lower than the 52.0% the Tigers allowed to opponents.

The Tigers shot 35.9% from the field, 14.8% lower than the 50.7% the Scarlet Knights' opponents shot last season.

