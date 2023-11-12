Alex Noren leads the field at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship through three rounds of play, with a score of -19. Play continues at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, watch the fourth round to see how the action plays out.

How to Watch the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Start Time: 6:40 AM ET

6:40 AM ET Venue: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par/Distance: Par 71/6,828 yards

Par 71/6,828 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: Golf Channel

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Alex Noren 1st -19 61-66-67 Camilo Villegas 2nd -18 67-63-65 Ryan Moore 3rd -17 65-64-67 Matti Schmid 3rd -17 64-67-65 Stewart Cink 5th -16 64-67-66

