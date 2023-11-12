Christian Kirk has a decent matchup when his Jacksonville Jaguars face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The 49ers have allowed 228.9 passing yards per game, 19th in the league.

Kirk has a team-best 520-yard season on 43 catches with three scores so far. He has been targeted on 60 occasions, and averages 65.0 yards.

Kirk vs. the 49ers

Kirk vs the 49ers (since 2021): 2 GP / 65 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 65 REC YPG / REC TD San Francisco has allowed four opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Eight players have grabbed a TD pass against the 49ers this year.

San Francisco has given up at least two TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 228.9 passing yards the 49ers yield per contest makes them the 19th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The 49ers' defense ranks 10th in the league with 10 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Christian Kirk Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 54.5 (-111)

Kirk Receiving Insights

Kirk, in four of eight games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Kirk has received 21.8% of his team's 275 passing attempts this season (60 targets).

He is averaging 8.7 yards per target (32nd in NFL play), racking up 520 yards on 60 passes thrown his way.

Kirk has posted a touchdown catch in three of eight games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has scored three of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (16.7%).

Kirk (two red zone targets) has been targeted 9.5% of the time in the red zone (21 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Kirk's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Steelers 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 4 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/19/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 6 REC / 90 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 TAR / 6 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/1/2023 Week 4 12 TAR / 8 REC / 84 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

