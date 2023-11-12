How to Watch the Eredivisie: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, November 12
Today's Eredivisie slate has several top-tier games, including the matchup between PEC Zwolle and PSV Eindhoven.
We've got everything you need in terms of how to watch today's Eredivisie action right here. Take a look at the links below.
Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
Eredivisie Streaming Live Today
Watch PSV Eindhoven vs PEC Zwolle
PEC Zwolle is on the road to take on PSV Eindhoven at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven.
- Game Time: 6:15 AM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: PSV Eindhoven (-1200)
- Underdog: PEC Zwolle (+1900)
- Draw: (+1200)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Almere City FC vs Ajax
Ajax is on the road to take on Almere City FC at Yanmar Stadion in Almere Stad.
- Game Time: 8:30 AM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Ajax (-195)
- Underdog: Almere City FC (+450)
- Draw: (+370)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch FC Volendam vs Sparta Rotterdam
Sparta Rotterdam journeys to play FC Volendam at Kras Stadion in Volendam.
- Game Time: 8:30 AM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Sparta Rotterdam (+110)
- Underdog: FC Volendam (+220)
- Draw: (+275)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Feyenoord Rotterdam vs AZ Alkmaar
AZ Alkmaar is on the road to face Feyenoord Rotterdam at De Kuip in Rotterdam.
- Game Time: 10:45 AM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Feyenoord Rotterdam (-190)
- Underdog: AZ Alkmaar (+450)
- Draw: (+350)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch FC Utrecht vs Excelsior Rotterdam
Excelsior Rotterdam is on the road to play FC Utrecht at Stadion Galgenwaard in Utrecht.
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: FC Utrecht (-140)
- Underdog: Excelsior Rotterdam (+360)
- Draw: (+300)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.