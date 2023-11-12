The Jacksonville Jaguars and the San Francisco 49ers are slated to play in a Week 10 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Evan Engram hit paydirt in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Will Evan Engram score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +162 (Bet $10 to win $16.20 if he scores a TD)

Engram has totaled 434 yards on 51 receptions, averaging 54.3 yards per game.

Having played eight games this year, Engram has not had a TD reception.

Evan Engram Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 5 5 49 0 Week 2 Chiefs 8 6 57 0 Week 3 Texans 8 7 67 0 Week 4 Falcons 8 7 59 0 Week 5 @Bills 8 4 28 0 Week 6 Colts 7 7 41 0 Week 7 @Saints 7 5 45 0 Week 8 @Steelers 10 10 88 0

