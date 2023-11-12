How to Watch the Jacksonville State vs. Mississippi State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (0-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!
Jacksonville State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
Jacksonville State vs. Mississippi State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Gamecocks put up just 3.5 more points per game last year (62.5) than the Bulldogs allowed (59).
- Jacksonville State went 16-9 last season when allowing fewer than 71.1 points.
- Last year, the 71.1 points per game the Bulldogs scored were 13.2 more points than the Gamecocks gave up (57.9).
- When Mississippi State totaled more than 57.9 points last season, it went 20-6.
Jacksonville State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Auburn
|L 78-49
|Neville Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Utah Tech
|L 73-58
|Burns Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Alabama Huntsville
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|Life (GA)
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
