The Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (0-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Jacksonville State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
  • TV: SEC Network+

Jacksonville State vs. Mississippi State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Gamecocks put up just 3.5 more points per game last year (62.5) than the Bulldogs allowed (59).
  • Jacksonville State went 16-9 last season when allowing fewer than 71.1 points.
  • Last year, the 71.1 points per game the Bulldogs scored were 13.2 more points than the Gamecocks gave up (57.9).
  • When Mississippi State totaled more than 57.9 points last season, it went 20-6.

Jacksonville State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Auburn L 78-49 Neville Arena
11/9/2023 @ Utah Tech L 73-58 Burns Arena
11/12/2023 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum
11/17/2023 Alabama Huntsville - Pete Mathews Coliseum
11/20/2023 Life (GA) - Pete Mathews Coliseum

