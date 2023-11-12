The Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) take a five-game winning streak into their contest with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The 49ers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. An over/under of 45 points has been set for the outing.

If you're going to make some in-game wagers on the 49ers' upcoming matchup against the Jaguars, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we list below, which will help you in your live betting.

Jaguars vs. 49ers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Jaguars have been winning after the first quarter in five games, have trailed after the first quarter in two games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game .

The 49ers have led after the first quarter in five games, have been behind after the first quarter in two games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

San Francisco's offense is averaging six points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the second quarter two times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up two times in eight games this season.

In eight games this year, the 49ers have lost the second quarter three times and outscored their opponent five times.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 9.4 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 7.1 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of eight games this year, the Jaguars have won the third quarter four times, lost three times, and tied one time.

The 49ers have won the third quarter in four games this season, and they've lost in the third quarter in four games.

Offensively, San Francisco is averaging 3.4 points in the third quarter (21st-ranked) this year. It is allowing 3.8 points on average in the third quarter (11th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This year, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games, been outscored in that quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

The 49ers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in seven games this season, and they've lost the fourth quarter in one game.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 8.5 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 3.3 points on average in that quarter.

Jaguars vs. 49ers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

This season, the Jaguars have been winning after the first half in six games (6-0 in those contests) and have trailed after the first half in two games (0-2).

The 49ers have been winning after the first half in five games, have trailed after the first half in two games, and have been tied after the first half in one game in 2023.

2nd Half

Digging into second-half scoring this season, the Jaguars have won the second half in five games and have lost the second half in three games.

In eight games this year, the 49ers have lost the second half two times (0-2 in those games) and have won the second half six times (5-1).

San Francisco's offense is averaging 11.9 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is allowing seven points on average in the second half.

