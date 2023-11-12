A win by the Jacksonville Jaguars over the San Francisco 49ers is our computer model projection for these teams' upcoming game, on Sunday, November 12 at 1:00 PM ET (at TIAA Bank Field). For more information, regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The 49ers have been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (fourth-best with 27.3 points per game) and scoring defense (fourth-best with 17.5 points allowed per game) this season. In terms of total offense, the Jaguars rank 14th in the NFL (341.4 total yards per game) and 23rd defensively (342.8 total yards allowed per contest).

Jaguars vs. 49ers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Jaguars (+3) Toss Up (45) Jaguars 24, 49ers 20

Jaguars Betting Info

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 40.8% chance of a victory for the Jaguars.

Jacksonville has compiled a 6-2-0 record against the spread this year.

The Jaguars have been an underdog by 3 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

So far this season, four of Jacksonville's eight games with a set number have hit the over.

Games involving the Jaguars this year have averaged 44.5 points per game, a 0.5-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

49ers Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the 49ers have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

San Francisco has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing four times.

The 49ers are 3-3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

So far this season, four of San Francisco's eight games have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 45 points, 2.1 more than the average point total for 49ers games this season.

Jaguars vs. 49ers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Francisco 27.3 17.5 31 17.3 23.5 17.8 Jacksonville 24.1 19.5 21.5 20.3 26.8 18.8

