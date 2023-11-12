Will Jamal Agnew hit paydirt when the Jacksonville Jaguars and the San Francisco 49ers come together in Week 10 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Jamal Agnew score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Agnew's stat line shows nine receptions for 90 yards. He puts up 12.9 yards receiving per game.

Agnew, in five games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Jamal Agnew Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 0 0 0 Week 2 Chiefs 1 1 5 0 Week 3 Texans 5 4 49 0 Week 5 @Bills 0 0 0 Week 7 @Saints 6 4 36 0

