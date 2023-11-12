In the Week 10 tilt between the New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Michael Thomas score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Michael Thomas score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Thomas has 38 catches on 62 targets for 439 yards and one score, with an average of 48.8 yards per game.

In one of nine games this year, Thomas has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Michael Thomas Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 8 5 61 0 Week 2 @Panthers 9 7 55 0 Week 3 @Packers 9 6 50 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 6 4 53 0 Week 5 @Patriots 7 4 65 0 Week 6 @Texans 8 5 45 0 Week 7 Jaguars 7 3 42 1 Week 8 @Colts 7 4 68 0 Week 9 Bears 1 0 0 0

