Top Player Prop Bets for Pelicans vs. Mavericks on November 12, 2023
Sportsbooks have set player props for Luka Doncic and others when the Dallas Mavericks visit the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Game Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans
Zion Williamson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|25.5 (Over: -118)
|7.5 (Over: +110)
|4.5 (Over: -128)
- The 25.5-point total set for Zion Williamson on Sunday is 2.0 more points than his season scoring average.
- His per-game rebound average -- 6.0 -- is 1.5 less than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (7.5).
- Williamson has averaged 2.5 assists per game, 2.0 fewer than Sunday's assist over/under (4.5).
Herbert Jones Props
|PTS
|9.5 (Over: -106)
- The 11.5 points Herbert Jones scores per game are 2.0 more than his over/under on Sunday (9.5).
NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (Over: -118)
|8.5 (Over: -130)
|8.5 (Over: +118)
|3.5 (Over: -128)
- Doncic has recorded 41.0 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 11.5 points higher than Sunday's points prop total.
- He has averaged 3.0 more rebounds per game (11.5) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (8.5).
- Sunday's assist over/under for Doncic (8.5) is the exact same as his year-long assist average.
- Doncic has averaged 6.0 made three-pointers per game, 2.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).
