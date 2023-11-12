Review the injury report for the New Orleans Saints (5-4), which currently has five players listed, as the Saints prepare for their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (5-4) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, November 12 at 1:00 PM .

In their last outing, the Saints won 24-17 over the Chicago Bears.

The Vikings are coming off of a victory over the Atlanta Falcons by the score of 31-28.

New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Adam Prentice FB Knee Questionable Ty Summers LB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Ryan Ramczyk OT NIR - Rest Limited Participation In Practice Isaiah Foskey DE Quadricep Out Kendre Miller RB Ankle Out

Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Justin Jefferson WR Hamstring Questionable K.J. Osborn WR Concussion Questionable Christian Darrisaw OT Groin Limited Participation In Practice Harrison Smith S NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Brian Asamoah LB Ankle Questionable Dean Lowry DL Groin Doubtful T.J. Hockenson TE Ribs Questionable Jalen Nailor WR Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Johnny Mundt TE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Chris Reed OL Foot Questionable Jaren Hall QB Concussion Out

Saints vs. Vikings Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Saints Season Insights

The Saints rank 13th in total offense (343.8 yards per game) and seventh in total defense (304.3 yards allowed per game) this year.

The Saints are averaging 21.7 points per game on offense this season (15th in NFL), and they are giving up 19.0 points per game (seventh) on defense.

The Saints rank 10th in pass offense (239.9 passing yards per game) and seventh in pass defense (192.0 passing yards allowed per game) this season.

From an offensive standpoint, New Orleans ranks 18th in the NFL with 103.9 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks 17th in rushing yards allowed per contest (112.3).

The Saints have forced 18 total turnovers (first in NFL) this season and have turned it over 10 times (ninth in NFL) for a turnover margin of +8, the third-best in the league.

Saints vs. Vikings Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Saints (-2.5)

Saints (-2.5) Moneyline: Saints (-145), Vikings (+120)

Saints (-145), Vikings (+120) Total: 41 points

