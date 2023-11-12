The New Orleans Saints (5-4) visit a streaking Minnesota Vikings (5-4) squad on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings have won four games in a row.

How to Watch Saints vs. Vikings

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FOX

Saints Insights

The Saints put up 21.7 points per game, comparable to the 21.1 per outing the Vikings allow.

The Saints average only 15.8 more yards per game (343.8) than the Vikings allow per matchup (328).

New Orleans rushes for 103.9 yards per game, just 1.3 more yards than the 102.6 that Minnesota allows per outing.

This year, the Saints have 10 turnovers, two fewer than the Vikings have takeaways (12).

Saints Away Performance

The Saints score 24.4 points per game on the road (2.7 more than overall) and concede 16.4 in away games (2.6 fewer than overall).

The Saints pick up more yards away from home (367.6 per game) than they do overall (343.8), and concede fewer in road games (280.6 per game) than overall (304.3).

On the road, the Saints pick up more rushing yards (119.4 per game) than they do overall (103.9). They also concede fewer rushing yards away from home (104.8) than they do overall (112.3).

The Saints convert 38.9% of third downs in road games (1.6% more than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 32.9% of third downs on the road (1.2% less than overall).

Saints Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/19/2023 Jacksonville L 31-24 Amazon Prime Video 10/29/2023 at Indianapolis W 38-27 FOX 11/5/2023 Chicago W 24-17 CBS 11/12/2023 at Minnesota - FOX 11/26/2023 at Atlanta - FOX 12/3/2023 Detroit - FOX 12/10/2023 Carolina - FOX

