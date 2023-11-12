How to Watch the South Carolina vs. Maryland Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) play the Maryland Terrapins (1-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ABC.
South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: ABC
South Carolina vs. Maryland 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Terrapins put up 27.3 more points per game last year (79.1) than the Gamecocks allowed (51.8).
- Maryland went 22-2 last season when allowing fewer than 80.3 points.
- Last year, the 80.3 points per game the Gamecocks scored were 11.6 more points than the Terrapins allowed (68.7).
- South Carolina went 24-0 last season when scoring more than 68.7 points.
- The Gamecocks shot 46.2% from the field last season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Terrapins allowed to opponents.
- The Terrapins shot 44.7% from the field, 12.6% higher than the 32.1% the Gamecocks' opponents shot last season.
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Notre Dame
|W 100-71
|Halle Georges Carpentier
|11/12/2023
|Maryland
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/16/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/20/2023
|South Dakota State
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
Maryland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Harvard
|W 98-75
|Xfinity Center
|11/12/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|11/19/2023
|Syracuse
|-
|Xfinity Center
