When the Jacksonville Jaguars and the San Francisco 49ers go head to head in Week 10 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Tank Bigsby hit paydirt? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Tank Bigsby score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Bigsby has 54 yards on 23 carries (7.7 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

Bigsby has also grabbed one pass for 6 yards (0.9 per game) this season.

Bigsby has reached the end zone via the ground in two games this year.

Tank Bigsby Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Colts 7 13 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Texans 2 10 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Falcons 3 10 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Bills 3 8 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Colts 3 2 0 1 6 0 Week 7 @Saints 2 2 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Steelers 3 9 0 0 0 0

