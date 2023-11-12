With the New Orleans Saints taking on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Taysom Hill a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Hill will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Taysom Hill score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +225 (Bet $10 to win $22.50 if he scores a TD)

Hill has rushed for 255 yards (28.3 per game) on 49 carries with three touchdowns.

And Hill has caught 20 passes for 142 yards (15.8 per game) with one TD.

Hill has scored multiple rushing TDs once this season, and has run for a TD in two games.

Taysom Hill Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Titans 0 0 0 3 4 0 Week 2 @Panthers 1 1 8 0 0 9 75 0 Week 3 @Packers 0 0 0 4 12 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 1 1 13 0 0 4 10 0 Week 5 @Patriots 0 0 0 3 19 0 Week 6 @Texans 1 1 4 0 0 1 2 0 Week 7 Jaguars 0 0 0 5 18 1 Week 8 @Colts 1 2 44 0 0 9 63 2 Week 9 Bears 1 1 3 1 0 11 52 0

Rep Taysom Hill with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.