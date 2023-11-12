Trevor Lawrence will be up against the 19th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Jacksonville Jaguars meet the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Lawrence has passed for 1,935 yards (241.9 yards per game) this season, as Lawrence has completed 68.3% of his attempts (185-for-271), with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. Lawrence has also chipped in in the ground game with 216 rushing yards (27.0 per game) on 42 attempts.

Lawrence vs. the 49ers

Lawrence vs the 49ers (since 2021): 1 GP / 158 PASS YPG / PASS TD

The 49ers have given up six players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Three opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against San Francisco in 2023.

The 49ers have allowed three or more TD passes in an outing to one opposing QB this season.

The 49ers yield 228.9 passing yards per game, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season.

The 49ers' defense ranks 10th in the league with 10 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Trevor Lawrence Passing Props vs. the 49ers

Passing Yards: 241.5 (-115)

241.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+110)

Lawrence Passing Insights

So far this year, Lawrence has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in three of eight opportunities.

The Jaguars, who are 14th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 53.7% of the time while running 46.3%.

With 271 attempts for 1,935 passing yards, Lawrence is 15th in league play with 7.1 yards per attempt.

In seven of eight games this year, Lawrence completed a touchdown pass, including multiple TD passes twice.

He has scored nine of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (50.0%).

Lawrence has attempted 21 passes in the red zone (43.8% of his team's red zone plays).

Trevor Lawrence Rushing Props vs the 49ers

Rushing Yards: 15.5 (-118)

Lawrence Rushing Insights

So far this season, Lawrence has hit the over four times on his rushing yards prop bet (in seven opportunities).

Lawrence has no rushing touchdowns in eight games this season.

He has five red zone carries for 18.5% of the team share (his team runs on 56.3% of its plays in the red zone).

Lawrence's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Steelers 10/29/2023 Week 8 24-for-32 / 292 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 1 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/19/2023 Week 7 20-for-29 / 204 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 10/15/2023 Week 6 20-for-30 / 181 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/8/2023 Week 5 25-for-37 / 315 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/1/2023 Week 4 23-for-30 / 207 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs

