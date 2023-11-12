The focus will be on QBs Brock Purdy and Trevor Lawrence when the San Francisco 49ers (5-3) and Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) match up on November 12. Which signal caller is in better position to emerge victorious in this matchup? We break it all down below.

Jaguars vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida TV: FOX

Trevor Lawrence vs. Brock Purdy Matchup

Trevor Lawrence 2023 Stats Brock Purdy 8 Games Played 8 68.3% Completion % 68.3% 1,935 (241.9) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,033 (254.1) 9 Touchdowns 12 4 Interceptions 5 216 (27.0) Rushing Yards (Per game) 107 (13.4) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Trevor Lawrence Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 243.5 yards

: Over/Under 243.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

49ers Defensive Stats

So far this season, the 49ers' defense has been clicking this season, as it ranks third in the league with 140 points allowed (17.5 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, San Francisco has allowed 1,831 total passing yards (13th in NFL) and rank sixth in yards allowed per pass attempt (5.9).

Against the run, the 49ers' defense has been locking things down this season, as it ranks fourth in the league with 689 total rushing yards allowed. In terms of rushing TDs, the team ranks fifth with four rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, San Francisco is 21st in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 40.6%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it is 23rd (61.1%).

Brock Purdy Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 244.5 yards

: Over/Under 244.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Jaguars Defensive Stats

This year, the Jaguars have had one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking third in the NFL by giving up 17.5 points per game. They rank seventh in the NFL with 315.0 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to defending the pass, Jacksonville has been middle-of-the-road this year, ranking 13th in the league in passing yards allowed with 1,831 (228.9 per game).

Against the run, the Jaguars have been one of the best defenses in the league, ranking fourth in the NFL by giving up 86.1 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 17th with 4.1 yards allowed per rush attempt.

On defense, Jacksonville is 23rd in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 61.1%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it ranks 21st at 40.6%.

