The UAB Blazers (0-2) take on the Maryland Terrapins (1-1) at 12:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on ESPN2.

UAB vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

UAB Stats Insights

The Blazers made 45.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Terrapins allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

In games UAB shot higher than 42.6% from the field, it went 18-6 overall.

The Terrapins ranked 229th in rebounding in college basketball. The Blazers finished third.

Last year, the Blazers put up 17.2 more points per game (80.7) than the Terrapins allowed (63.5).

UAB went 23-7 last season when scoring more than 63.5 points.

UAB Home & Away Comparison

UAB scored 83.6 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 78.3 points per contest.

Defensively the Blazers were better in home games last year, allowing 65.9 points per game, compared to 74.6 on the road.

In terms of total threes made, UAB performed better when playing at home last year, sinking 7.3 per game, compared to 6.9 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 36.0% three-point percentage in home games and a 36.7% clip in away games.

