Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Baldwin County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is happening today in Baldwin County, Alabama, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Santa Rosa Christian School at Central Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spanish Fort High School at Foley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Foley, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.