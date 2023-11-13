High school basketball is happening today in Baldwin County, Alabama, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Santa Rosa Christian School at Central Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 13

7:00 PM CT on November 13 Location: Robertsdale, AL

Robertsdale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Spanish Fort High School at Foley High School