Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Escambia County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Escambia County, Alabama today, we've got what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Escambia County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
B.C. Rain High School at Escambia County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Atmore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.