Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Lauderdale County, Alabama, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wilson High School at Lawrence County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Moulton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilson High School at Waterloo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Waterloo, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.