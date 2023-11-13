Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Lawrence County, Alabama. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lawrence County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wilson High School at Lawrence County High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 13
  • Location: Moulton, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.