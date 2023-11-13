If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Madison County, Alabama today, we've got what you need here.

Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sparkman High School at Oakwood Adventist Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 13

6:00 PM CT on November 13 Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison Academy at Mountain Brook High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 13

7:00 PM CT on November 13 Location: Mountain Brook, AL

Mountain Brook, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Huntsville High School at Kate D Smith DAR High School