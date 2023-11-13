Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - November 13
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Madison County, Alabama today, we've got what you need here.
Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sparkman High School at Oakwood Adventist Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison Academy at Mountain Brook High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Mountain Brook, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huntsville High School at Kate D Smith DAR High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Grant, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
