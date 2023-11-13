Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Russell County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
In Russell County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Russell County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carver-Birmingham High School at Central-Phenix City High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Phenix City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
