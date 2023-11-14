The South Alabama Jaguars (1-1) play the No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Alabama vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network+

Alabama Stats Insights

The Crimson Tide shot 44.2% from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 42% the Jaguars allowed to opponents.

Alabama went 19-1 when it shot better than 42% from the field.

The Crimson Tide were the top rebounding team in college basketball. The Jaguars ranked 270th.

Last year, the Crimson Tide put up 16.6 more points per game (81.8) than the Jaguars gave up (65.2).

When Alabama scored more than 65.2 points last season, it went 25-3.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Alabama performed better at home last season, putting up 89.5 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game on the road.

Defensively the Crimson Tide were better in home games last year, ceding 65 points per game, compared to 69 in away games.

Alabama made 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged away from home (8.7 threes per game, 31.1% three-point percentage).

